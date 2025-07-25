Suspect in Fort Myers killing found incompetent, sent to state hospital

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect accused of killing a man in Fort Myers and later brutally attacking an inmate has been committed to a state hospital after being found incompetent.

Yanko Romero appeared in court Friday strapped and shackled to a wheelchair with his head down, bobbing as proceedings took place.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp was the only reporter in the courtroom as the judge made the ruling:

Suspect in Fort Myers killing found incompetent to stand trial, sent to state hospital

Romero's attorney told the judge that his client should be sent to a state hospital, a recommendation supported by a private doctor's evaluation. The Assistant State Attorney did not object to the motion.

"I do find that Mr. Romero at this point meets the criteria for involuntary commitment to the state hospital for that competency training. Certainly give the level of dangerous consecrated by the statute as well," said Judge Robert Branning.

According to Romero's attorney, he cannot feed himself, drink water and is not taking his medication. At the state hospital, attorneys say he can be forced to take the medications.

Police say Romero randomly shot and killed Alex Johnson near the Oasis Boat Ramp on June 8. After his arrest, documents show Romero brutally beat an inmate in the Lee County jail.

A Fort Myers Police report indicates Romero's common-law wife told detectives he was previously sent to Salus Care where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2022.

Romero will remain at the state hospital until doctors determine he is competent.

This does not mean a trial may not happen. His criminal charges remain in place, but court proceedings are on hold until that competency determination is made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.