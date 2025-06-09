Fort Myers shooting update: Police found evidence in a canal

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police investigators and the Lee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched a canal Monday for the weapon used in a deadly weekend shooting.

FOX 4 was there as they collected evidence from a canal in Dean Park.

When Mike Enke took a walk around his neighborhood on Monday, he saw police detectives and divers on a private lot connected to a canal.

"Crime scene tape has been here two days now. All day really," Enke said.

The investigation stems from an incident at the Oasis Towers on Sunday morning.

According to the police report, several witnesses heard between three and six gunshots near the boat dock parking lot, where a man was shot and killed.

Officers arrested Yanko Romero after witnesses reported seeing him walking around the complex firing his gun.

The report states that Romero lived in the Oasis Tower with a common-law wife, who told police that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

On Monday, Romero made his first appearance in court and was charged with several crimes, including homicide.

At the same time, FOX 4 was with detectives and dive teams as they searched for the weapon used in the shooting in a lot not far from the towers.

Investigators told FOX 4 they found evidence but will need more forensic analysis to confirm it's connected to the crime.

The report also indicates that Romero was a person of interest in a deadly stabbing near Detroit in 2023.

"It's crazy. It's right, you know, in your backyard, it's kind of scary," Enke said.

Enke told me he feels safe knowing law enforcement acted quickly.

"They're on top of it at least, you know, like not letting it slack," he said.

