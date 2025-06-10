Deadly shooting at Harbor Grand sparks calls for renewed 24/7 security

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People who live in Harbor Grand are calling for increased security measures following Sunday's deadly shooting, leaving the community shaken and concerned for their safety.

"I was walking. They didn't have the tarps up yet. I saw the pink, I call the pink shroud, the pink blanket over a body. It was, it was gut wrenching," said a woman who has lived in Harbor Grand for five years.

The woman, who expressed fear about the lack of security in her community, believes more could be done to prevent the shooting.

"I'm not saying a guard could have stopped it. Maybe he could have interrupted something that would have happened," she said.

Angel Pino, former owner of the security company that previously served Harbor Grand and Oasis Tower, said his team provided security for nearly 13 years before departing in December 2024.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones," Pino said. "This tragedy hits close to home for us, not just professionally, but personally."

According to Pino, his security operation maintained a strong presence throughout the property with multiple guards on duty.

"One in each tower and one 24 hours a day, seven days a week at our gate house, and they oversee the exterior areas like the parking lots, the docks. We weren't just reacting to problems," he said.

Pino's company is currently involved in a legal dispute with the property owners regarding payment. During the interview near the security booth, several people from the building expressed their disappointment about the decision to end the security contract.

"I do believe that the proactive presence we provided made a real difference," Pino said."Over the years, we've de-escalated countless situations like this that could have gone badly."

The former security provider emphasized that his guards conducted hourly patrols of both exterior and interior areas.

"Building relationships with residents and interviewing the situations before they even escalated," he said. "Honestly, our officers, many of whom are military and law enforcement, brought discipline and care to the site."

Yanko Romero has been arrested on multiple charges including homicide and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The woman who lives in Harbor Grand hopes management will reinstate 24-hour security.

"I hope that something like this doesn't happen again, and I hope that people who own these buildings realize the people who live in them need a safety valve. They need to know that they are safe, not that there's no guard anymore," she said.

Oasis Towers representatives provided a statement:

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place at Oasis Tower One in Fort Myers this past Sunday. At all FirstService Residential communities, resident safety and security is our highest priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy toward behaviors that endanger our communities. As a result of this incident, we will be reviewing our safety rules and policies at Oasis Tower One and across our portfolio to ensure they remain appropriate to the needs of our residents. We are thankful for the prompt reaction of Fort Myers police and first responders in preventing further injury and extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim."

- Michael Sherry, Vice President

