Suspect in deadly shooting near Oasis Boat Ramp charged with jailhouse assault

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a stranger near the Oasis Boat Ramp in Fort Myers appeared in court Wednesday, where I learned that he now faces new charges that he attacked another inmate in the Lee County Jail.

Yanko Romero is charged with shooting 25-year-old Alex Johnson in what investigators describe as a random act of violence.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Suspect in fatal shooting near Oasis Boat Ramp faces new assault charges

In court Wednesday, Johnson's family was visibly distraught as a Fort Myers Police detective testified about the deadly shooting.

"The defendant shot the victim multiple times in the neck and head area," the detective said. "Through our investigation, we learned there was no relationship between the victim and defendant. None at all."

Romero's attorney attempted to have him Baker Acted and moved to a treatment facility to wait for his trial, but the judge denied that request.

I discovered in court that Romero is now facing new charges. Prosecutors say he attacked an inmate while the victim was asleep. Court documents show the assault left the man unconscious.

According to a Fort Myers Police report, Romero's common-law wife told detectives he was previously sent to Salus Care where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2022.

Ariella VanHara, a clinical assistant professor of social work at Florida Gulf Coast University, explained that law enforcement and mental health professionals assess risk differently.

"Their goal is just to look at the actual risk of it with the information they have, whereas a licensed professional may look at it and say, you know, is this a high elevated risk, or is it a lower risk, and are there protective factors?" VanHara said.

When asked why Romero was placed in a cell with another inmate despite his potential mental health background, the Lee County Sheriff's Office provided a statement.

"The inmate suspect and inmate victim were housed appropriately in accordance with Florida Model Jail Standards and LCSO policies. These standards and policies resulted in increased monitoring for these inmates; which allowed deputies to respond timely and effectively to remove the suspect, and render medical assistance to the inmate victim," the statement read.

VanHara noted that disorders like schizophrenia and bipolar can sometimes, but not always, result in violent behavior.

"Paranoia that's associated with those diagnosis, right, feeling like someone is out to get you, or that you're being followed, or that you don't feel safe, and then you also have hallucinations, right?" VanHara said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Romero is now being held in his own cell.

Romero is scheduled to appear in court again on July 7.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

