Settlement reached between Waste Pro and City of Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After months of troubles with trash, Cape Coral city leaders have finalized a settlement with Waste Pro.

The city and the waste management contractor have been in mediation since July 27 over disputes about a contract signed back in 2010.

Cape Coral had withheld payments to the company prior to this agreement.

With the agreement now in place, the city will keep more than $900,000 to offset damages they say were caused by disrupted pickups reported since 2020.

Company officials cited staffing shortages related to the Coronavirus pandemic as the reason for slow and/or skipped pickups.

Previous complaints about Waste Pro's performance extended as far back as 2018.

Approximately $1.7 million will be paid to Waste Pro as part of the contract severance agreement.

Waste Pro, in turn, will provide pickups through calendar year 2023 at no additional cost to the city.

City officials said Waste Pro will take over hauling of items from the city's drop-off site until Sept. 2024.