Cape Coral residents still dealing with WastePro trash troubles

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents near Southeast 28th Street are scheduled to get their trash picked up every Tuesday in Cape Coral.

But one resident who lives on the street says that this Tuesday, his was never picked up.

“We set it out last night and I’ve checked it a couple times today, and they never did come by today and pick it up," explains Ed Constant, a Cape Coral resident.

He says he first became aware of the trash issues through Fox 4's coverage of the issue last week.

That prompted him to be more aware of how his own trash was being handled.

Now he says he's concerned about it possibly affecting home values in Cape Coral.

“The prices of homes today…the last thing a homeowner would want to do if they put up their house for sale would be that their trash would at least be picked up," says Constant.

Ed isn't alone - over the last year, Fox 4 has talked to several homeowners in the Cape, with weeks of trash left piling up in their yards.

In our coverage last week, the Mayor said that the consequences for WastePro not meeting contractual obligations with the city will be discussed in Wednesday night's city council meeting.

“Next Wednesday our city manager will hopefully be bringing those options forward to see exactly what we can do to try to mitigate the current situation that we’re in," Mayor John Gunter vowed.

And after hearing of that meeting, residents like Ed say they're more inclined to attend.

“I would like to see it being run smooth where we wouldn’t have to be concerned on Monday night if our trash was going to be picked up on Tuesday," says Ed.

Fox 4 will be covering Wednesday night's city council meeting in Cape Coral and will provide all additional updates.