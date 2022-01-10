Cape Coral residents warned of yard waste pick-up delays

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City residents are being advised of potential delays in yard waste pickup as Cape Coral's waste contractor deals with staffing shortages.

Waste Pro blames staffing shortages on COVID-19, and the city says there may be delays in yard waste pickup beginning Monday.

The city says residents should continue to put out their garbage, recycling, bulk waste and yard waste on their normally scheduled days.

"To help mitigate Waste Pro’s current staffing challenges, the City has asked the company to prioritize utilizing the majority of Waste Pro’s available staff on the collection of garbage, recycling and large bulky waste items, and then yard waste," the city said in a statement.

If you experience delayed service regarding yard waste, recycling, trash or bulky waste you are encouraged to report missed pick-ups to the City Call Center at 311.

In the meantime, residents are asked to reduce the amount of yard waste set out for pickup, if possible.

Regular collections will resume as soon as collection crews are able to return to work.

