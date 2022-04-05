Port St. Lucie, Waste Pro ending contract this fall

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie will sever ties with garbage and recycling contractor Waste Pro this fall.

According to a report from sister station WPTV, the city and Waste Pro are in the midst of litigation over the waste management company's alleged failure to adhere to an agreed-upon collection schedule.

City leaders say Waste Pro is planning to exit the city's contract by September and that the city is in the process of taking bids from new contractors.

It is a situation similar to that transpiring in Cape Coral. Waste Pro recently filed a breach-of-contract suit against the city over fines levied against the company during service interruptions there. However, to date, the city has not mentioned the termination of existing contracts.

Waste Pro has cited labor problems triggered in part by the pandemic for the interruption in service regularity in both cities.