Joseph Zieler back in court fighting for his life

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The man convicted of killing an 11-year-old girl and her babysitter in Cape Coral will be back in a Lee County Court Room today to fight for his life.

On May 19, 2023, a jury voted in favor of the death penalty for Joseph Zeiler.

Now, two hearings will be had today regarding the future of Zieler.

The first hearing will happen at 9 a.m. this morning where Zieler is arguing he should get a new trial and have his conviction thrown out.

Zilers defense team is expected to argue the 10-2 vote that suggested he be sentenced to death.

In order for the judge to sentence Zieler to death they will have to find aggravating factors in the case.

The prosecution believes they have those factors and are expected to present them during today's hearing.

The prosecution says the aggravated factors exist because Zieler was in the process of committing another crime when he killed Robin Cornell, and Lisa Story.

They also say the murder was "Heinous, atrocious, and cruel as both of the victims were suffocated."

The prosecution also believes that because each murder took time, effort, and commitment

to carry out it qualifies as aggravated factors.

The second hearing will happen at 1:30 p.m. where the judge will give Zieler his final sentencing which will either be 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

