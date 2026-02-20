First measles case confirmed at Lee Health

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health said it had its first positive measles test result this week. This is amid the ongoing outbreak in Ave Maria.

A spokesperson for Lee Health said they are not able to release when or where the test occurred.

As Fox 4 reported earlier this month, Lee Health said it had been preparing for potential cases by activating a partial emergency response.

When Fox 4 spoke with Lee Health on Feb. 6, the health system reported that it had no documented measles cases, but the Florida Department of Health said Lee County had one confirmed case.

In an interview with Lee Health’s interim director of infection control, Dr. Charles Callahan, he urged people with symptoms not to visit emergency rooms or primary and convenience care locations because measles is highly contagious.

Instead, the Centers for Disease Control recommends calling your healthcare provider to “make special arrangements to evaluate you, if needed, without putting other patients and medical office staff at risk for getting measles.”

Dr. Callahan recommended getting vaccinated if you are not already.

