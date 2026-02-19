SIGNS OF A SLOWDOWN? Measles outbreak in Collier County reaches 66 cases

AVE MARIA, Fla. — Measles cases continue to rise in Collier County, but new data suggests the outbreak centered at Ave Maria University may be starting to slow its rapid spread.

In its latest report released Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 66 measles cases countywide since the start of the year. That’s up from 45 cases the week before and just 7 cases two weeks earlier. While the total continues to climb, the rate of increase appears to be slowing.

Local medical experts have different perspectives on what comes next for the outbreak.

Anthony Musingo, lead clinician at the Ave Maria South Health clinic, believes more cases are likely ahead. His clinic has tested dozens of patients during the outbreak.

"Measles always has a second wave so more is likely to come – it's difficult to gauge what that looks like so we kind of have to take as it comes," Musingo explained.

"You never know where you're headed until you get there for sure," Musingo added.

However, Dr. Raul Enad with Cadenza Medical disagrees. He believes the outbreak may have already peaked in Ave Maria.

"My gut feeling on this one is that – it should not, I don't believe in a second wave I don't think so," Enad said.

Enad said based on what he has observed, measles has likely run its course in the university community.

"It should die down and I don't think it's a good idea to stay at home and be saying that I cannot go out because there's a second wave – it would be wrong. Because number one exposure, exercise is a must," Enad explained.

Both medical facilities agree that vaccinated people remain largely protected and should feel safe continuing normal activities.

Community members say the outbreak has not significantly disrupted daily life in the area.

"I mean we feel sorry for anybody at the university that's gotten sick but no we don't really see anything about it – hasn't changed our lives at all," one resident said.

Another community member expressed concern but remained committed to regular activities.

"It's worrisome but like I said I'm not going to let it interfere with me worshipping the Lord," they said.

The Florida Department of Health is expected to release updated case numbers next Thursday.

