Lee Health prepares for potential measles cases amid Collier County outbreak

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health officials said they are prepared to handle potential measles cases after at least four confirmed cases in neighboring Collier County, with additional cases reported by local clinics.

Dr. Charles Callahan, interim director of infection control at Lee Health, said the health system has activated a partial emergency response in anticipation of possible cases.

"We have had partial stand up of our emergency response, not a full stand up, mostly in anticipation of the possibility that we may see a surge in cases," Callahan said.

Click here to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with Dr. Callahan:

Lee Health prepares for potential measles cases as outbreak spreads

Callahan said they are particularly concerned about potential spillover from Ave Maria University, where cases have been reported.

He emphasized that people experiencing measles symptoms should not visit emergency rooms or primary care facilities due to the highly contagious nature of the disease.

"The most important thing is do not show up to our emergency rooms, primary care, convenience care, because this is so contagious, we run the risk of spreading it through our health care system," Callahan said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Lee County has one confirmed measles case, though Lee Health reports they have not documented any cases at their facilities.

Callahan stressed that vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles.

"If you have not been vaccinated, please do get vaccinated," Callahan said.

For those who are fully vaccinated, he said the risk is minimal.

"For someone who's had two full vaccines, even if they had them when they were a child, there is almost a 0% chance that they'll contract measles," Callahan said.

However, unvaccinated individuals face significant risk when exposed to the virus.

"If they're in a room with someone with measles, there's over a 90% chance they will contract measles," Callahan said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 733 measles cases nationwide as of Feb. 5, reflecting a broader trend affecting communities across the country.

Callahan explained that declining vaccination rates contribute to these outbreaks.

"This is a nationwide trend. The herd immunity required to prevent transmission from person to person is over 90% so if we drop below that 90% rate, we increase the risk of having measles be transmitted through the health care system and through the community," Callahan said.

Health officials advise anyone feeling unwell to stay home to help prevent further spread of the virus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.