Measles outbreak grows at Ave Maria University, despite high vaccination rate

AVE MARIA, Fla. — Measles cases are rising in Collier County as Ave Maria University reports at least 57 students have been nurse-assessed on campus. The Florida Department of Health, however, released updated numbers Thursday that only reflect cases reported through last weekend, meaning the actual number of cases could be higher.

The DOH's latest update confirms 46 measles cases in Collier County.

According to the state’s report, all confirmed cases are among teenagers and young adults: one case is in the 10–14 age group, 23 cases are among people ages 15–19, and 22 cases are in the 20–24 age group.

As cases increased, Ave Maria University said it opened a second on-campus clinic to support student care.

The university reports the vast majority of its students and staff are vaccinated and protected.

“But if you have a good immune system, even if you’re vaccinated – if you have a good immune system you’ll be protected,” said Dr. Raul Enad, who runs the Cadenza Medical Clinic in Ave Maria.

Enad said measles can still spread even in highly vaccinated populations, particularly when people have not received both recommended doses of the vaccine.

“After the first dose of vaccine you have 93% protection. After the second dose its 97%. So, if you miss the second dose you – then you’re missing 7% of that,” Enad said.

He added that maintaining overall health can also help the body respond to infection.

“You have to keep your immune function stable. That means practical things, stay away from stress, or if you have some stress – meditate. Get your vitamins, vitamin C, glutathione. Sleep, sleep is most important,” Enad said.

Despite the recent rise in cases, Enad said measles typically follows a predictable course and does not mutate into stronger strains the way influenza can.

“As long as the population is maintaining their health, no mixture of immunocompromised like having chemotherapy or those things — the natural course of the virus is four days you’re infected, appearance of the rash. Four days after you’re infected. And after that live a normal life,” he said.

Fox 4 asked the Florida Department of Health whether cases have spread to other parts of Collier County beyond Ave Maria but had not received a response as of publication.

Ave Maria University also did not respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment.

