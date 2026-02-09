Ave Maria University reports 53 measles cases since semester began

AVE MARIA, Fla. — According to Ave Maria University, 53 students have had measles since the semester started.

Of those 53 students, the university said five students developed rashes since Friday afternoon and are being quarantined on campus. According to Florida Department of Health guidance, measles patients are contagious for four days before a rash appears and four days after it begins.

The 48 students who were looked at by nurses have moved beyond the contagious period and now have natural immunity to measles, the university said. The university has received 18 negative test results, while some results remain pending.

"We are grateful that the number of active cases continues to decline at this time; however, we remain vigilant and prepared to respond to new cases," the university said in its statement.

The Florida Department of Health will release official laboratory-confirmed case numbers on its website Thursday.

The university has set up a second on-campus clinic to support routine student care, in addition to the existing Padre Pio Campus Health Clinic. Campus operations continue normally, including in-person classes, religious services, dining and other activities, following state health guidance.

"We are fully committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students and campus community," the university stated.

