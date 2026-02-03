Florida health officials monitoring measles in Ave Maria; local clinic reports multiple cases

NAPLES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says it is monitoring the spread of measles in Ave Maria but has not disclosed specific case numbers in Collier County, even as local clinics report multiple cases.

State health officials say they are working closely with Ave Maria University to provide resources while monitoring suspected measles cases.

When Fox 4 reached out to the university for case numbers, they did not respond. The university clinic also declined to comment.

Nationally, measles cases have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 588 measles cases were reported across the United States in January alone.

Local physicians say the virus spreads quickly in close-contact settings. Dr. Raul Enad, an internal medicine doctor who runs the Cadenza Medical Clinic in Ave Maria, said measles is highly contagious because it spreads through the air.

“It is fast, because it’s a very contagious disease and so it floats around in the air,” Enad explained. “It’s transmitted through aerosol, when you sneeze, when you cough," he added.

Enad said at least one parent contacted him over the weekend after they said they contracted measles. Another clinic nearby also told Fox 4 it had reported several cases to the state.

“So, this most likely was related to those the unvaccinated patients who come to Ave,” Enad said.

Enad said two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine provide about 97% protection against measles.

Ave Maria University says students are required to have the vaccine but may sign a waiver declining it after being informed of the risks.

“So you can potentially die if you’re immunocompromised,” Enad said. “But in itself the measles does not kill you, as long as you hydrate, you rest. It’s the complications associated with it," he added.

Fox 4 reached out to the Florida Department of Health multiple times seeking confirmation of how many measles cases have been identified locally. I

n a statement, the department said it is “unable to provide additional details regarding ongoing epidemiological investigations, as information about specific cases is confidential pursuant to Florida Statutes.”

"Individuals who may have been exposed or are interested in learning about preventive options, including vaccination or testing, may contact the Florida Department of Health in Collier County. DOH-Collier is also providing resources at the Ave Maria University campus," the statement added.

Fox 4 also contacted the CDC, which referred questions back to the state.

