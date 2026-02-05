Measles outbreak confirmed in Collier County, but official count lags behind local reports

AVE MARIA, Fla. — After nearly a week of reporting on measles cases in Ave Maria, the Florida Department of Health has now confirmed an outbreak in Collier County — but officials are still not providing a full picture of how widespread it may be.

New data released by the state Thursday confirms four measles cases in Collier County and one in Lee County. However, that figure only include cases tracked through Jan. 31.

One local health clinic confirmed to Fox 4 it had reported 20 measles cases to the state in recent days — cases not yet reflected in the Department of Health’s official count.

“So that’s alarming,” said Sharon Discher, a seasonal visitor. “It’s rising — and is it rising still and we don’t know it because they’re not publicizing, letting us know? I want to know."

People in Ave Maria said they have heard different numbers which has raised concerns.

“We’re concerned for the kids at the university because we understand that it’s mainly there,” said Hildy Boespflug, a registered nurse and local resident.

Internal emails show Ave Maria University has been offering resources for students and recently launched a website with updates related to the outbreak. The university has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Fox 4 also reached out again to the Florida Department of Health, which has not responded to questions since Tuesday.

With limited information publicly available and updated case numbers delayed, a local physician weighed in on transparency concerns.

“In my opinion, I think it’s probably just to prevent some kind of overreaction or panic,” said Dr. Raul Enad, who runs Cadenza Medical Clinic in Ave Maria.

Enad said he has treated two measles patients this week, both of whom were vaccinated. He believes the university is handling the situation appropriately but says transparency from the state is critical.

“I think the withholding of information probably would be counterproductive for the public,” Dr. Enad explained.

According to Ave Maria University, about 98% of students are vaccinated against measles and are not at risk.

While another update from the Department of Health is expected to show additional cases, Dr. Enad believes the outbreak may begin to ease soon.

“It should run its natural course,” he said. “And they’re doing some provisions in terms of not making it spread among the dorms. So I’m predicting that by next week it should be OK.”

The Florida Department of Health is expected to release updated measles numbers again next Thursday.

