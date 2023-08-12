Drugs and alcohol not a factor in crash that killed 5 teens; investigation officially closed

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly two months after the crash that killed five teens on Top Golf Way in Fort Myers, investigators have confirmed drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, and officially closed the investigation.

Amanda Ferguson, Eric Paul, Jackson Erye, Jesus Salinas and Breanna Coleman were driving near Texas Roadhouse, where four of them worked, on the night of June 25. Salinas, who did not work at Texas Roadhouse, was driving when the car crashed into a nearby lake.

Investigators with the Fort Myers Police Department confirmed in June that the teens were traveling between 70 and 75 miles an hour at the time of the crash.

FMPD announced on August 11 that the final medical examiner report in the crash was complete, and that the investigation is now closed.