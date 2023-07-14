Petition calling for better roadway safety after deadly teen crash hits new milestone in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, a petitiondemanding better road safety measures on Top Golf Way reached over 23,000 signatures after five teens died in a car crash at that location in Fort Myers.

Tina Lewis said she drove that road to work every week and started the petition after hearing about the crash back on June 25, 2023.

Lewis told Fox 4 that Top Golf Way needs better safety measures in place.

“There are no curb signs down here, there is no barrier, there is no speed limit sign or anything on this road,” said Lewis.

Lewis said those issues are laid out in the online petition which is directed to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Lee County Department of Transportation, and Fort Myers City Council.

"The fact that this could have happened to anybody even me as an employee at top golf we have even come down this road a little fast and hit this curb a little hard,” admitted Lewis.

Fort Myers acting Chief Shawn Yates told Fox 4 previously that investigators were looking to see if any roadway factors influenced the crash.

The victims have been identified as Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, Jackson Eyre, and Jesus Salinas.

“Then we will look at those and we can make those recommendations up through the city and the county and even the state level," said Captain Yates.

On Thursday, Fort Myers Police Department Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi told Fox 4 the department was not updated on whether those recommendations would be made.

“One person crashing here was enough but now 5 people have tragically passed here and something has to be done,” said Lewis.

On Friday, Lewis said she will continue to collect signatures until she said the changes people are calling for have been made.

“You know if this is the only justice I get for these families right now then that's what I most definitely would like to do,” said Lewis.