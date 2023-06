FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police (FMPD) says five people died in a single-vehicle crash sometime after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say two females and three males were involved when it crashed into a lake off of Top Golf Way in Fort Myers.

FMPD does confirm some of the victims were Texas Roadhouse employees.

A vehicle was removed from a lake and it is still under investigation.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.