Site of deadly crash has seen dramatic increase in wrecks

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The small road where a car a full of 5 teenagers crashed into a lake has been the site of more than a dozen crashes in the last two years, Fox 4 Investigates has learned.

Thursday, investigators with the Fort Myers Police Department said it could take several weeks before they could fully understand what led up to the deadly crash off Top Golf Way late Sunday night or early Monday morning.



“We do know the time frame was between, possibly 10:00 (Sunday) night until the call came in (Monday) morning,” said Sgt. Kristi Neroni with the Fort Myers Police Department.

Four of the five teenagers, Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre, all worked at Texas Roadhouse, about a half mile from the crash site.

The fifth teenager, Jesus Salinas, was not an employee of the restaurant.

The small road where the crash occurred connects the popular attraction Top Golf to the nearby shopping center where four of the teens worked.

Fox 4 Investigates pulled the records of all traffic crashes along Top Golf Way in the last two years.

There were no crashes reported to FMPD in the first seven months of 2022.

A crash in August of 2022 was later canceled by the caller.

Another crash occurred in September.

But come October of 2022, just weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into Fort Myers, there have been a dozen crashes reported on the street.

That includes four hit-and-runs and one arrest.

However, records do not indicate if any other crash was fatal.

Right now, it’s not clear if there are any commonalities in those crashes.