Fort Myers investigators believe speed was a factor in deadly crash on Top Golf Way

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three days after five teenagers were killed in a crash on Top Golf Way, Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) investigators told Fox 4 they believe speed was a factor in the incident.

The car crashed into a lake sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to FMPD Sergeant Kristi Neroni. When officers arrived on scene, Neroni said none of the teens were alive.

Four of the five teenagers, Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre, all worked at Texas Roadhouse, about a half mile from the crash site.

The fifth teenager, Jesus Salinas, was not an employee of the restaurant.

On Wednesday, authorities told Fox 4 the car the teens were driving would be examined on Thursday (6/29) to help investigators determine just how fast the car was going before it crashed.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact SWFL CrimeStoppers by clicking here or calling FMPD at (239) 321-7700.