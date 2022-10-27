Cape Coral man sentenced to 15 years in prison for human trafficking of a minor

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man pled guilty on Thursday.

67-year-old Douglas Skoczek was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

He pled guilty to human trafficking of a minor, sexual battery, and lewd or lascivious conduct of a minor.

The Cape Coral Police Department served a search warrant at the defendant’s home in the Southwest Cape involving a sexual battery complaint on December 4, 2021.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices. On the hard drive of a computer, forensic processing revealed multiple videos of a sexual nature, recorded with a camera set up in the bedroom. The victim was seen on the video being sexually battered.

Skoczek was located and arrested the next day.

The youngest of Skoczeck’s victims was said to be a child. The parents said she was assaulted in 2018.

The Lee County State Attorney's office says a high school student gave a statement to the Cape Coral Police Department, that they had been raped by the defendant on multiple occasions, after meeting him on an online dating site. Based on the information from that victim, a second investigation and second search warrant was executed at the house and additional evidence was located.

Skoczek is now designated as a sexual predator.