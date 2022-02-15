Sexual assault suspect due back in Lee County court

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man, who's facing a growing number of sexual assault charges, wants to have more contact with the outside world from jail.

Douglas Skoczek will make his case in a Lee County courtroom today. Skoczek is accused of attacking multiple women he met online thru a dating app.

When he was arrested last month, a judge banned Skoczek from using the internet or social media while he was in jail. But he claims, the jail won't even let him make phone calls. Since he's been in jail, police have charged him with several more crimes.

Skoczek was first arrested by police on December 4 after being accused of attacking a woman he met on a dating app. Since that time, Skoczek has had other multiple charges against him with more victims stepping forward.

The youngest victim is believed to be a child after the parents of an 8-year-old say Skoczek assaulted her in 2018.

The court hearing today is a motion to modify his pre-trial conditions. The judge has ordered Skoczek to have no internet or social media access except for talking to attorneys or paying bills.

Skoczek has remained in jail while police continue their investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court later this afternoon at about 1:30.