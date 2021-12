CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police in Cape Coral say a 66-year-old man is facing felony charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment of an adult.

Detectives say they executed a search warrant Saturday at the home of Douglas Skoczek after a call reporting a sexual battery.

Skoczek was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail. He remains there with no bond. A hearing has been set for January 3.