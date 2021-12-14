Watch
Cape Coral man faces several more charges including sexual battery of a child

Police executed a search warrant after his first arrest
Sexual battery of a minor
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 14, 2021
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a 66-year-old man is facing felony charges including the sexual battery of a child.

Detectives say Douglas Skoczek was arrested on December 6.

They executed a search warrant at his home after a call reporting a sexual battery.

Reports show he was released on bond the same day.

Police arrested him for a second time on Monday, December 13th.

He is now charged with several more charges including:

  • Seven counts of sexual battery.
  • One count of sexual battery of a 12-year-old.
  • One count of kidnapping.
