Cape Coral man faces several more charges including sexual battery of a child

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a 66-year-old man is facing felony charges including the sexual battery of a child.
Detectives say Douglas Skoczek was arrested on December 6.
They executed a search warrant at his home after a call reporting a sexual battery.
Reports show he was released on bond the same day.
Police arrested him for a second time on Monday, December 13th.
He is now charged with several more charges including:
- Seven counts of sexual battery.
- One count of sexual battery of a 12-year-old.
- One count of kidnapping.