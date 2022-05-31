Cape Coral man accused of sexually assaulting women motion was denied

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man accused of attacking multiple women from dating apps motion was denied and he is facing a growing number of sexual assault charges.

Douglas Skoczek was arrested on December 4 after he was accused of attacking women he would meet on dating apps. Since that time, more victims have come forward of Skoczek’s alleged assault.

The youngest of Skoczeck’s victims was said to be a child. The parents said she was assaulted in 2018.

Skoczek’s order on motion for medical furlough was denied by the court in Lee County on May 27th of 2022.

