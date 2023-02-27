Cape Coral father gets 30-year sentence in son's starvation death

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral father Ryan O'Leary was sentenced to 30 years in prison for starving his toddler son Ezra O'Leary back in September 2019.

The boy weighed just 17 pounds (8 kilograms) and was the size of a seven-month-old baby, a police report said.

The defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison for one count of Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child.

O'Leary was also sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by lifetime Sex Offender Probation, for one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

He was indicted by a Lee County Grand Jury in December 2019, along with his wife Sheila O’Leary, a co-defendant in the first case. They were arrested after an 18-month-old child in their care died.

The evidence in the case proved the child died due to complications from severe malnutrition and dehydration. Three other victims, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, and an 11-year-old child, also suffered from extreme neglect and child abuse.

His wife Sheila O'Leary was found guilty of first-degree murder in August.