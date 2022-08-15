New trial denied for Cape Coral mother convicted of starving son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral mother found guilty of starving her 18-month-old son to death will not be getting a new trial.

A judge denied Sheila O'Leary's request in a Lee County courtroom on Monday.

O'Leary was found guilty on six charges including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, and two counts of child abuse after the death of her son Ezra O'Leary.

O'Leary's sentencing hearing was delayed last month by the Judge because the Department of Corrections needed more time to complete the order.

O'Leary's attorney told the judge that he did not receive the paperwork till five minutes before entering court today.

The state did not object to pushing back the sentencing.

She is expected to be back in court on August 26, 2022, for sentencing.

Our reporter Brianna Brownlee talked to the Judge after court and he said that he does not have much to say but the Judge made his ruling.