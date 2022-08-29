Mother convicted in death of son awaits sentencing

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral mother convicted of the death of her son is expected back in court on Monday afternoon.

Sheila O'Leary's sentencing, originally scheduled for July 25, is now set for 1:30 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse — the fifth such date placed on court dockets since her conviction.

Sheila O'Leary and her husband Ryan were charged in the 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra. Ryan has yet to be tried and is also facing child sex abuse charges unrelated to the deceased.

Testimony during the June trial revealed the family follows a strict vegan diet. Investigators said the couple told them the family ate only raw fruits and vegetables, although the toddler also was fed breast milk.

The boy weighed just 17 pounds (8 kilograms) and was the size of a seven-month-old baby, a police report said.

Two other children, aged 3 and 5 at the time, were found in similar states of malnutrition. A third child, age 11 at the time, was living out of state and had been the focus of a prior DCF abuse investigation.

Previous rescheduling dates had been prompted by Sheila's requests for a new trial, which have since been denied.

O'Leary faces a life sentence.