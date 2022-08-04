Father accused of child's death now charged with sexual assault

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The father accused, along with his wife, of starving their infant son to death is now facing charges of sexual assault.

Court records show Ryan O'Leary is charged with sexual assault and lewd/lascivious behavior against a child under the age of 12.

The records accuse him of committing sexual battery against a female victim "on one or more occasions between Jan. 1, 2019 and Sept. 27, 2019."

He is due to appear in court on those charges Aug. 8.

The Sept. 27 date coincides with the date of death of the O'Leary's infant son, Ezra. According to the State Attorney's Office, three other children between the ages of 3 and 11 experienced "extreme child neglect and abuse" in the home.

O'Leary's wife, Sheila, was found guilty last month of first-degree murder, child abuse, and neglect after rejecting a plea deal.

The couple's son, Ezra, was found severely malnourished when he died.

Sheila O'Leary's sentencing has also been scheduled for Aug. 8, pending a judge's review of a motion for a new trial.