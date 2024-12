DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Ryan Watson, Jr. ,15, has been guilty of second degree murder with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm, following a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair that killed a 17-year-old last year.

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of 25 years to life in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2025.