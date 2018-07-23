Community rallies behind officer shot in the line of duty

FORT MYERS, Fla. - As officer Adam Jobbers-Miller works to recover, the community is rallying behind him. There is an outpouring of support pouring in from across Southwest Florida as people offer their prayers and support.

People are taking to social media, and even putting up physical signs displaying their support for not only Officer Jobbers-Miller but also the law enforcement community as a whole. The shooting is garnering attention state-wide. Governor Rick tweeted his well wishes, and say he has offered the Fort Myers Police Department help with whatever they need to investigate and work to continue to serve the Fort Myers community.

Late Sunday night, more than 500 people turned out for a Vigil at Lee Memorial Hospital where officer Jobbers-Miller is in critical condition. He was rushed there Saturday evening after being shot while responding to a call at gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. He immediately rushed into surgery. His condition is listed as critical, but stable.