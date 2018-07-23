Witnesses speak after officer-involved shooting in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Four In Your Corner spoke with witnesses to Saturday night's shooting at the Marathon gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Myers. One described the scene as the officers pulled up to the station, the other, what happened inside.

“I'd pulled out, I'd seen the officer over there cause they had their lights on and stuff like that”, Mark Blocker told Four In Your Corner.

Blocker says he was pulling out of the gas station just as the officers pulled up with their lights flashing. Another man described what he heard while he was inside the gas station Saturday night. Thomas Chilzer told Four In Your Corner he was speaking with the owner behind the counter when he heard gunfire.

“I heard, you know, popping noises...almost as if someone was throwing rocks at the windows.”

Chilzer told Fox 4 that someone ran in with a gunshot wound after that. He began waving a weapon around and he looked frantic.

“I say, you know, 'hey buddy what's going on are you ok?', 'cause I didn't know if he was fighting with somebody on the outside, I didn't know that the police was around you know?”

Meanwhile, the community waits for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller to make a recovery, and sends their well wishes to his family.

“It saddens me to hear stuff like that. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everybody involved”, Blocker told Four in Your Corner,