FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Police are asking the community for help with blood donations to aid in the recovery of a critically injured officer who was shot while on duty Saturday night.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was shot during an altercation Saturday and rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Monday, police took to social media to request blood donors.

"Lee Memorial Hospital and Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller are in need of donors with preferably O negative blood type. However any blood donations can help."

You may donate at the Lee Memorial location 2776 Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

