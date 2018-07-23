Vigil held for Fort Myers officer shot in the line of duty

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- As Officer Jobbers-Miller recovers from his surgery after being shot while on duty Saturday, a group of friends, loved ones, officers, and strangers gathered outside of Lee Memorial Hospital to show their support.

He's in critical but stable condition.

About a 150 people came out to the hospital at 7 p.m. Sunday for an emotional show of support for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Many of those there were officers with Fort Myers Police, as well as Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Lee County Sheriff's deputies.

Members of the media were asked to keep a respectful distance while officers prayed for Jobbers-Miller with his friends and family.

But others in the community who don't know Jobbers-Miller felt it was important that they came out in a show of solidarity.

One group there was from the American Military Veterans Foundation in Cape Coral, with optimistic hopes that Jobbers-Miller will recover from his injury. "We've got a 29-year-old young officer up there that really needs everybody's prayers to be lifted up, that he gets better and has a speedy recovery and that it doesn't change his life dramatically for the worst," said David Souder.

After the vigil, officers from Fort Myers Police, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol lined up their cars in front of the hospital and turned on their flashing lights for several minutes as another show of respect and support.

