Fort Myers Police release the identity of wounded officer

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Fort Myers police officer was shot in the line of duty Saturday night, and is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

29-year-old Adam Jobbers-Miller was responding to a call at the Marathon gas station on Dr. Martin luther King, Jr. Boulevard when he was shot by the suspect.

The officer was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

A suspect who was also hurt is in custody, but we don't know the suspect's name or why Officer Jobbers-Miller was called to the gas station in the first place.

Four in Your Corner spoke with a former police chief, who tells us why there are unanswered questions more than 24 hours after this shooting happened.

"The fact that the suspect is still alive, so police don't want to put out a lot of information at this point. If the suspect was diseased, then they would be bringing out a lot more infor mation. But the investigative process is going to be very careful and meticulous now," says Walt Zalisko.

Officer Jobbers-Miller,29, has been a member of the FMPD since September of 2015 and was the only officer injured during this incident. His family has been notified and is at his side.

“Words cannot express the emotions running through the Fort Myers Police family at this time,” said Chief of Police Derrick Diggs. “Our department spent the night in anxious anticipation as our comrade and co-worker underwent lifesaving surgery. We are grateful to the many people and agencies who have expressed their support, to the medical professionals who rushed to save him and to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) for their immediate assistance with this situation,” he added.

UPDATE: A vigil is expected to be held at Lee Memorial for Officer Jobbers-Miller. The vigil will start at 7 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: The Fort Myers Police Department has released the identity of the police officer wounded on Saturday night.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was shot and immediately rushed to the Lee Memorial Trauma Center by a fellow officer. Officer Jobbers-Miller underwent emergency surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.

ATTENTION - The Fort Myers Police Department has traffic shut down on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. from Veronica Shoemaker Blvd, to Michigan Ave. Please avoid the area as it may be closed off for many hours. Thank you — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) July 22, 2018

I just spoke with @fortmyerspolice Chief Derrick Diggs and @leesheriff Mike Scott and offered them any resources they need. Our law enforcement makes unimaginable sacrifices every day to keep our families and communities safe. We are praying for the brave officer shot tonight. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) July 22, 2018