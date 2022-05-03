Club Blu: Kierra Russ trial closing arguments

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Closing arguments in the Kierra Russ trial are scheduled for Tuesday.

Russ is the first of five people facing charges in the deaths of Stef’An Strawder and Sean Archilles, who were killed in the 2016 Club Blu shooting that injured 14 others.

Russ is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Investigators say Russ never fired a gun but they believe she tipped off members of the 1Way gang that members of the rival gang the Bottom Boys were about to leave.

If she’s convicted she could get a life sentence for her involvement in the crime.