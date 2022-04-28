Club Blu Murder Trial: Kierra Russ

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Nearly six years after the mass shooting at Club Blu in Fort Myers the first murder trial enters its second day of testimony on Thursday.

Kierra Russ is the first of five people facing charges in the deaths of Stef’An Strawder and Sean Archilles, who were killed in the 2016 Club Blu shooting that injured 14 others.

Russ is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy.

The prosecution began their questioning of the defense on Wednesday.

Several witnesses took the stand and were asked to give their testimonials on what happened that night.

Investigators say Russ never fired a gun but they believe she tipped off members of the 1Way gang that members of the rival gang the Bottom Boys were about to leave.

If she’s convicted she could get a life sentence for her involvement in the crime.

Follow along with Fox 4 and John Barron as he gives updates throughout day two of the trial.