Club Blu: Kierra Russ trial enters day 3 of testimony

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — There has been a lot of testimonial in this trial, and in the second day, we heard a lot about that timeline after the shooting took place.

The prosecution is trying to build a case around how they believe Kierra Russ is involved.

Several Law Enforcement officers took the stand in Thursday's trial hearing.

All of which, testified about the four men who are also charged with murder in this case.

Prosecutors say, that after Russ texted those men, they drove to Club Blu and started shooting.

Police picked them up that morning, and an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement testified that they had gun residue on their hands.

Other investigators testified that they later found the guns used in the shooting and the vehicle that was used to get away.

A woman named Crystal Barnes, lived in an apartment near the club.

She called 9-1-1after seeing the car.

"Yes the car is sitting and they keep getting out they are checking in the woods back there I don't know if they are trying to hide something but if you guys are looking for them you better get over here quick," said Barnes. "Because they already came one time and picked up an injured guy and they came back."

Barnes also testified that she later woke up to the sounds of crackling and saw a car on fire.

Prosecutors say the car belonged to one of the men charged in the murder.

The trial will start at 9 a.m. on Friday.

