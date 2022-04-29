Prosecution using unheard interview to help prove case against Russ and 2016 Club Blu mass shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, an FBI agent revealed never before heard details connected to the 2016 Club Blu mass shooting trial's first murder suspect.

As testimony ended for the week the agent said that the suspect, Kierra Russ, denied she knew one of the shooting suspects.

FBI Special Agent James Roncinski talked about interviewing Kierra Russ back in August of 2020, four years after the mass shooting.

On Friday, this is when prosecutors said Russ agreed to do an FBI interview.

Roncinski testified when he asked Russ about the night of the mass shooting, she told them she had no idea what was happening, but she heard gunshots fired.

That's when Roncinski told Russ the FBI had phone records between Russ and one of the four shooting suspects, Demetrius O’Neal, texting each other.

A piece of information that prosecutors said started the mass shooting.

Russ claims she was an innocent bystander, there to perform during the teen night when the suspects unloaded shots from outside the club.

18-year-old Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles were killed, and 14 other teens were shot.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Analyst Shannon Hedrick was the one who read the messages to the court.

Prosecutors said they prove Russ was tipping off O'Neal about a neighborhood group they were fighting with being inside the club.

Here are some of the messages Hedrick read to the court.

O'Neal-“How many of them do you see in there?

Russ- “At 12:16 she texts back idk I can’t really see, it's a whole group.”

On Friday, technical difficulties cut the day short.

The judge said prosecutors will present their last witness, arond 9:30 on Monday.