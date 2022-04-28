Club Blu trial continues as prosecutors focus on events after the mass shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday, prosecutors turned their focus to the men they say carried out the 2016 Club Blu teen night mass shooting, as the murder trial of the woman they say used text messages to put everything in motion continued for a second day.

Prosecutors said Kierra Russ was performing that night at the club and texted members of a neighborhood group from inside the club.

They say in those messages she says she saw members from a rival group they were fighting with...before four men waiting outside started shooting.

Lehigh Acres basketball standout Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Fort Myers Middle School student Sean Archilles were killed,14 others were shot.

On Thursday, various law enforcement officers talked about the moments after the text messages prosecutor say Russ' sent, that they say started the mass shooting, to establish a fact pattern about how her action ties into what happened next.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Lyndsey Thomson said she processed three of the suspects after they were arrested.

On Thursday, she testified that she found gunshot residue on their hands.

Thomson also identified the white Chevy Impala that

she said was left at the crime scene.

Thomson said inside that car, they found Demetris O'Neal's wallet, the suspect prosecutors say Russ sent the text message to.

Crime scene technician Jessica Worthy also talked about three weapons including a semi-automatic rifle which she said were used in the shooting.

When Worthy was asked, she said no firearms were found in Russ' possession.

As the defense established on Wednesday, they say there is no evidence to tie her to the shooting.

Day 3 of the trial is set for Friday, at 9 AM.