After Ian: Updates for Friday, Oct. 14

Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.

Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution.

Fort Myers Beach residents: Click here for recovery information compiled by your city leaders.

SHELTERS/RECOVERY CENTERS

Disaster Recovery Centers, which provide a multitude of services including information on recovery programs and assistance are open 9am-6pm daily:

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers

A LeeTran shuttle will run from the Kelly Road Soccer Complex, 10750 Kelly Road, to the library site. The shuttle is free and will run continuously, beginning at 8 a.m. daily.

Fort Myers DMS building, 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers

Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Ln., North Port

Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples

Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Lee County has adjusted its shelter operations to adjust for current needs:



Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Pkwy., Estero

There are now 11 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open to provide resources & information about recovery programs & disaster assistance to #Ian survivors.



⬇️ Centers are open 7 days a week. Please note times based on location.



For info & DRC openings - https://t.co/S49ep62jq0 pic.twitter.com/nSGK7lutF8 — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2022

FEMA representatives are set up at Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Department at 5700 Pine Island Road in Bokeelia from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday.

OUTAGES - Click here for information from FPL and LCEC regarding outstanding outages. FPL considers most areas "essentially restored" as of Friday, Oct. 7.

LCEC has restored power to most of its 240,586 customers able to receive power, with the exception of those on Sanibel and Pine Island. Efforts to restore the remaining customers are underway, utilizing more than 1,000 utility personnel on the mainland and hundreds of FPL and Duke Energy workers on Sanibel and Pine Island. LCEC is focused on restoring power to each and every customer, including those on the barrier islands.

Current Outage Numbers:

7,398 Pine Island

10,946 Sanibel

LCEC says that 1/3 of Pine Island has been restored as of Thursday, October 13, 2022

If the neighborhood is still out of power, we know. Crews are out working and will get to them asap. If they are the only ones in their neighborhood without power, they should call 239-656-2300 to report it.

They also should:



Check the breaker. If it is off, they won’t have power. If they still don’t have power, they should turn off the breakers for safety. They should inspect the electric equipment at their home to be sure there is no damage. If so, they will need an electrician.

LCEC has temporarily suspended late fees and disconnections for non-payment so customers can focus on their families and homes after the disastrous Hurricane Ian.

The City of Cape Coral has electronic device charging stations located at City Hall, Police Department Headquarters, and Fire Department Stations (with the exception of Fire Station 10) available daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County Utilities Department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut offs for non-payment until further notice. For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

HELP WANTED

The School District of Lee County is holding a job fair for teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, support staff and more. The fair will be Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2pm at Christ Community Church (4050 Colonial Blvd.), and on Oct. 27 from 9-11am and 3-5pm at the district offices at 2855 Colonial Blvd.

CareerSource Southwest Florida will have a fully staffed mobile unit available to assist with disaster unemployment assistance and temporary work for recovery. The mobile unit is stationed at the Walmart at 3451 Tamiami Trail E in Naples, Friday through Sunday from 10am-6pm.

Cape Coral is hiring debris removal monitors/contractors. Call 1-866-960-2325 (option 2) for more details.

Thompson Consulting will hire local residents to support Lee County debris removal efforts. No physical labor involved, and no experience is necessary. Hiring event 4 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 2050 Broadway Circle, Fort Myers. Click here [PDF] for full details.

VOLUNTEERS

Statewide, those interested in helping in the Ian recovery effort can visit http://www.volunteerflorida.org to sign up.

Many residents are in need of temporary housing for those displaced by the storm. Please email citypio@cityftmyers.com if you have a private dock, apartment, house, RV, or shared room available. A local nonprofit will connect you to those in need.

Those wishing to help out in Sarasota County can submit a form of interest by clicking here.

Harry Chapin Food Bank needs volunteers. Those interested can click here to register and pick a time to help.

The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center needs volunteers to help with the disaster response. To register and receive an assignment with an agency that needs assistance, visit 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, open from 7–11 a.m. daily. You can also register at coadfl.org.

Donations of food and goods are being accepted at St. Vincent de Paul, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

RELIEF FUNDING

An information center has been set up at the Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Fort Myers, for those looking for details on FEMA grants, Florida Small Business Loans, Emergency Bridge Loans, and other programs. They will be open from 10am-3pm Thursday and Friday.

MONEY

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank will be open Tuesday (Oct. 11) and Wednesday (Oct. 13) from 12-4pm in the parking lot of their 2406 Periwinkle Way location to provide existing customers with limited cash services and access to safety deposit boxes.

Bank of America Temporary mobile ATMs



13650 Six Mile Parkway, Fort Myers

1270 Jacaranda Blvd. Venice

Daniels Crossing in Venice

INSURANCE ISSUES/REBUILDING

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website.

Households in need of damage assistance can call FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. The hotline will remain open through Friday, October 28, 2022. Crisis Cleanup may be able to help with:



Fallen trees

Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal to curb

Tarping Roofs

Debris removal to curb

Lamar Advertising is providing free tarp for those who need roof coverage at their office at 14580 Global Parkway from 9am-5pm now through Friday.

The City of North Port Building Division: Permits to repair damage caused by Hurricane Ian are being expedited. Permit applications for roof repairs may be submitted online at NorthPortFL.gov/Building or in person at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., and are being issued within 24 hours.

Initial Payment Centers have been opened from 8am-6pm daily at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road

You can also obtain free carbon monoxide detectors at these locations.



If you believe you have fallen victim to insurance fraud or an unlicensed contractor, you can call the State Attorney's Office at 1-239-533-1342.

Lee County has announced the opening of an office for special rebuilding permits for construction and well water systems. The City of Fort Myers has waived permit fees associated with rebuilding as a result of the hurricane for 90 days effective Sep 30th.

Cape Coral permitting: Hours of operation will be Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. starting Oct. 11:



City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Blvd.

Art Center, 4533 Coronado Pkwy.

The City of Punta Gorda Building department will be open during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are currently live. All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda. Please call (941) 575-3324.

Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Ian in DeSoto, Collier, Sarasota, Lee, and Charlotte counties. Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us

WATER SAFETY

Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the boil water notice for all customers.

City of Punta Gorda Water Utility has rescinded a boil water notice for all customers.

The City of Cape Coral has received clearance from the Health Department to rescind the citywide boil water notice issued on September 28.

From The City of Cape Coral:



Water is restored to 100% of the city. If you are a city utility customer and don't have water, please call 3-1-1. Crews are shifting focus to sewage lift stations - many were damaged.

Call 3-1-1 to report locations of water leaks.

Charlotte Harbor Water Association has rescinded a boil water notice for its customers following a satisfactory completion of the Bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink.

Bonita Springs Utilities Inc. has restored water service throughout all of Little Hickory Island on Bonita Beach. Some individual homes, condominiums or businesses do not have service due to leaks in the building or on the customer’s property. As water service becomes available, customers are advised to boil water for drinking until otherwise notified. Water service may be turned off at some properties. Customers are advised to contact BSU Customer Service when they return to their property, so water can be turned back on while they are present.

Collier County emergency officials confirm all boil water notices have been lifted, including the City of Naples.

Fort Myers has lifted the boil water notice with the exception of the following areas:

Cayce Ln from Zana Dr to Jeannie Ln

Prosperity Way from Turtle Hill Dr. North to the cul-de-sac

Warehouse Rd from Old Metro Parkway to Sivan Rd

Lee County has lifted the boil water notice for 99% of the county. A boil water notice remains in effect for:

Town & River neighborhood, at McGregor and Cypress Lake Drive

North Trail RV along Old Orange River Blvd.

All of Siesta Isles, which includes Siesta Drive, Cutlass Drive, Deep Passage Lane, and Old Pelican Bay Drive.

The precautionary boil water notice for all the Englewood Water District and Bocilla Utilities customers is hereby rescinded.

CURFEWS

The City of North Port's overnight curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.; The only exception is work commutes.

The City of Fort Myers' citywide curfew is lifted as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

The City of Cape Coral’s curfew is now lifted as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Lee County has rescinded the countywide curfew put in place immediately following Hurricane Ian. A curfew remains in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. Individual municipalities may have curfews still in place. Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Estero, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel for more information.

Cape Coral's curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. - 6 a.m.

The City of Bonita Spring has rescinded the citywide curfew. The Bonita Beach area curfew, including the areas in Big Hickory Island and Little Hickory Island, is still in place from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

A mandatory curfew is in place for all unincorporated Collier County from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. City of Naples curfew begins at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for residential neighborhoods until further notice.

The curfew for Charlotte County has been amended to 10 p.m. - 6 a.m., effective immediately. Effective Thursday Oct. 13th at 6 a.m. the curfew will be lifted.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

The West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses.

WM (Waste Management) of Charlotte County has resumed its usual residential regular schedule. WM will collect only household garbage in carts and bags. Recycling, yard waste and bulk items will not be collected at this time. Commercial and roll off service has also resumed.

The City of Naples has resumed garbage and recycling collections for all single-family, multi-family, and commercial properties as of Monday. Visit https://www.naplesgov.com/hurricane/page/solid-waste-debris-removal for full instructions/details.

Charlotte County curbside collection has resumed. Regular household solid waste only. No recycling, vegetation, or construction and demolition will be collected until further notice. Before discarding refrigerators, remove all food items. Food being discarded should be bagged before going into solid waste bins. Mini-transfer facilities and the landfill remain closed at this time.

Collier County will resume residential bulky waste collections on Monday, Oct. 17. Regular household collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste has already resumed. Residents are asked to call (239) 252-2380 to arrange for bulky waste collection.

A temporary drop-off location for storm debris is open at the Placida West Boat Ramp at 12560 Placida Road, Placida FL 33946 for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses.

The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:

Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, located at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, located at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood

All three drop-off locations accept white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. All three locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday.

Due to limited maneuvering space, trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length at the Mid-County Facility.

North Port garbage pickup and debris pickup has resumed. Recycling resumes normal schedule Oct. 12.

Waste Pro (Cape Coral) and Lee County Solid Waste have resumed collection schedules. Household garbage only, including everyday trash and spoiled food items — Collection of recycling, horticulture, and bulk waste will resume later. If you need to order a replacement container, fill out this online form.

LEE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)



Mosquito Control, 1840 Gunnery Road, Lehigh Acres

Brooks Park, 50 South Road, Fort Myers

San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

Businesses are encouraged to take their storm debris to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, 10500 Buckingham Road, and will be charged by weight. It will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Landscaping companies hauling vegetative storm debris cleared from residential properties will need a signed declaration from the resident indicating the address where the debris was generated. No debris will be accepted without a signed declaration.



CHARLOTTE COUNTY DEBRIS-DROP OFF SITES (RESIDENTIAL)

Two temporary drop-off locations for storm debris are now open for residential drop-off only, no contractors or businesses:

Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida

Florida Street, South County Area, 7000 Florida St. Punta Gorda

The two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:

Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood

All four locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday accepts white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties.

Cape Coral residents may drop off vegetative debris at 1130 NW 28th Place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.



You must bring ID to show you are a Cape Coral resident. Do not place debris in bags.

Oregon Products is set up at the SWFL Enterprise Center to help sharpen chainsaws and any products needed for tree removal free of charge - They'll be there for the next week to 10 days.

FOOD AND WATER

Points of Distribution (PODs) open today include:



DeSoto County

Nocatee Elementary School - 4846 SW Shores, Arcadia, FL 34266 Save A Lot - 1325 E. Oak Street, Arcadia, FL 34266



Lee County has notified the city that all Points of Distribution for food and water, including the POD at FleaMasters, will close today at 5 p.m.



Charlotte County

Muscle Car City - 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Charlotte Sports Park - 2300 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Tringali Park - 3460 N Access Rd., Englewood, FL 34224



Collier County

Everglades City - 603 Collier Ave, Everglades City, FL 34139



From Matlacha FD: If anyone is in need of tarps, water or emergency food, please stop by Station One (5700 Pine Island Rd. Bokeelia Fl, 33922) to get those needs filled.

Catholic Charities is distributing food, water and other essential supplies in Bonita Springs. 28360 Beaumont Rd. Tarps are also available for the community. M-Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm.

The City of Cape Coral has drinking water available for refilling containers (you must bring your own container):



Diplomat Middle School, 1039 NE 16th Terr.

Mariner Middle School, 425 Chiquita Blvd N.

St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples has food, water, and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) available daily at 5225 Golden Gate Parkway.

St. Katherine's Catholic Church (1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral) is handing out supplies this week from 9am-3pm daily. Food, water, baby wipes, and other supplies are available.

Harry Chapin Mobile Pantry will be on the bus ramp of Cape Elementary on Monday & Wednesday - October 10th & 12th, 2022 from 9:30am-11:30 am

DONATIONS

Ocean Church at 2016 Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral is a FEMA collection site. Diapers (adult and infant), baby wipes, formula, tarps, cleaning supplies, gas cans, portable grills, and propane tanks are in highest need at this time.

CAN Community Health holds a donation drive starting at 10am at Edison Mall (between Macy's and Dillard's) - water, canned goods, cleaning supplies, baby needs, and much more accepted. More info at http://cancommumityhealth.org/hurricane-ian-assistance

HYGIENE

Cape Coral has two hygiene stations open daily. Showers, restrooms, cooling areas, charging stations and laundry facilities are available.



Cape Coral Technical College, 360 Santa Barbara Blvd N. (ADA-compliant shower available)

2817 SW 3rd Ln.

Tide "Loads of Hope" is operating daily from 9am-5pm at the Walmart at 545 Pine Island Road.

TRANSPORTATION

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, and other toll authorities will resume normal toll operations effective at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15.

Though residents are being permitted onto Pine Island, we are experiencing an extremely high traffic flow and have asked that in order to best help the residents that need to get on there, please stay away from Pine Island if you are not a resident and do not need to get there.

LeeTran resumes operations Friday with an abbreviated schedule. Click here for full details. Officials stress that mobile apps will not have accurate schedule information at this time.

Bonita Beach residents will no longer need early access passes to visit the Bonita Beach area beginning October 14th at 7am.

Southwest Florida International Airport has resumed full, regular operations.

Charlotte County Transit resumed operations on Tuesday. To make a reservation call 941-575-4000.

Ft. Myers-based Seminole Gulf Railway sustained substantial damage from Hurricane Ian. Several bridge structures were destroyed by the storm surge at Caloosahatchee and Peace Rivers, making the railroad inoperable for several months.

LIST OF DAMAGED STREETS FORT MYERS BEACH

Bay Road - sinkhole near school and road collapsed

End of Lovers - inaccessible

Palermo - house and boat in the middle of the street at the end of the street.

Miramar – 2 piles of debris in the road

Madeira - not accessible

Anchorage St. - only accessible on foot

First St. – not accessible

Second St. – not accessible

Matanzas Court – not accessible

Under Matanzas Pass bridge in the downtown district – not accessible

Harbour Court – not accessible

Aberdine St. - house in the street

Lauder St.– house in the street

Lazy Way – house in the street

Madrid St. - whole road is collapsed - accessible only on foot

Bahia Via - accessible on foot

Indian Bayou- accessible through Lenark only

MEDICAL

The Department of Health office in Port Charlotte (1100 Loveland Blvd.) is open 8-5pm Mon-Fri with services including ADAP, birth/death certificates, dental, vaccines and WIC. For Hurricane Ian-related information, call 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

NCH has partnered with Amwell to provide free virtual care services for two weeks as a resource to our community. For individuals who do not have internet access, the NCH Employee Medical Center in the Greentree Plaza will be open. http://NCHmd.org/virtualcare Coupon code: NCH

A Mobile Field Hospital containing 100 beds and an emergency department located at the Edison Mall in the former Sears building is open for services. This facility will serve the general public, providing diagnosis and treatment of a variety of issues routinely seen at traditional hospitals. Residents should continue to call 911 in the event of a life-threatening emergency.

CanoHealth Group offering a mobile medical unit with free blood pressure, heart rate, and glucose checks; wound care and limited lab services at Sacred Heart, 211 W Charlotte Ave. in Punta Gorda, during regular hours.

A Disaster Medical Assistance Team has been deployed to North Port and will serve as a mobile health facility until further notice. The DMAT is located at Tamiami Trail (Hwy 41) and Sumter Blvd.

KIDZ Medical Services is open and seeing young patients. 2600 Immokalee Rd., Naples. Leadership at the medical center says, "No child will be turned away."

GoodRx is offering free telehealth services with code FL-CARE-100

Lee Health wants to let the community know that Lee Convenient Care – Bonita Health Center (3501 Health Center Blvd.) is now OPEN for urgent care services that are NOT emergencies. Hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day until further notice.

Click here for updates on other Lee Health facility reopening status.

A Mobile Health Clinic is set up at Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. The clinic is currently open 24 hours a day providing urgent care services.

HCA Florida Cape Coral Emergency at 322 SW Pine Island Road has re-opened.

FPL announced it has restored service to all hospitals in its coverage area. This is expected to expedite recovery and reopenings for ERs and medical facilities.

Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Veterans who receive care in the network can call 1-877-741-3400 around the clock to get their health questions or concerns answered.

Shorepoint Hospitals are back online in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.

Remote emergency room open at Cultural Center in Port Charlotte.

Park Royal Behavioral Health Services is working to provide hope and healing through a list of local mental health professionals who are willing to respond to those severely impacted by the storm.

LEGAL

A free legal help hotline is now available for Hurricane Ian victims in the affected counties that include Polk. The hotline is available to connect residents to free legal services in qualifying counties that cannot afford an attorney. Residents can call (866) 550-2929 or click this link.

SCHOOLS

Babcock Schools will start again Tuesday Oct. 11.

Cape Coral Charter Schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Monday, October 17.

All Lee County Schools campuses will remain closed the week of Oct. 10.

Keiser University reopened its campuses on Wednesday.

Collier County Schools resumed operations on Thursday.

Glades County Schools resumed operations on Monday.

Hendry County Schools classes resumed on Tuesday.

DeSoto County Schools will remain closed until further notice.

Charlotte County Schools are undergoing inspections with an eye towards a tentative Oct. 24 opening.

Sarasota County Schools will be reopening in phases. Traditional public schools in Sarasota and Venice will reopen for normal school operations on Monday, October 10, 2022. Englewood and North Port are projected to open on Monday, October 17, 2022.

PETS/ANIMALS

Veterinarians are now available at the Humane Society of America animal needs drive-thru in the Mid County Regional Library parking lot, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 14. Treatments for fleas and ticks, immediate first aid, heartworm prevention, ear issues, traumatic injuries, skin and gastrointestinal issues. Residents can also pick up foods for a variety of pets.

University of Florida Veterinarians is offering free veterinary services. The daily service will run 9am-5pm daily from Terry Park, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd. until further notice.

COMMUNICATIONS

Click here for Verizon's critical response updates.

Verizon is operating two emergency communication centers at the following locations:



Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL (open daily 10:00am - 6:00pm)

2525 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL (open daily 8:00am - 5:00pm)

Click here for Comcast/Xfinity's critical response updates.

Xfinity provides free WiFi at Veteran's Community Park from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. — 1895 Veteran's Park Drive, Naples

Mobile Wi-Fi stations and laptops for public use are available at:



Family Services Center, 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, (near the skate park), 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

A limited supply of tarps is available at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.

Southwest Florida Salons' Fantastic Sam's locations are providing free shampoo/conditioning to those needing those services. visit swfs.bookedby.com to find your nearest location.

The Charlotte County Emergency Management Operations Call Center will continue operating with new hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. call at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds residents not to place trash or yard debris around fire hydrants, backflow preventers, or water meter boxes. Please contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000.

Wyndham Rewards members can donate their points to the Hurricane Ian relief effort between now and November 6. All points donated will be converted to charitable donations to Save the Children and will be matched by Wyndham. wyndhamrewards.com

Licensing on Wheels, a service to obtain free replacement driver licenses, ID cards, and titles, is open from 8:30am-4:30pm seven days a week at these locations



Lakes Regional Library, 152900 Bass Road, Fort Myers

Port Charlotte Town Center, 1441 Tamiami Trail

Hertz Arena 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Bonita Springs, 9080 Bonita Beach, is open from 9am-5pm Tuesday-Friday. Donations are being accepted and items including appliances, furniture, mattresses, paint and more, are available for sale.

Goodwill is offering individuals and families who suffered a loss of personal items a $25 voucher (maximum of 4 per family) from 10am - 4pm at the following Goodwill retail stores and Community Resource Centers:



Del Prado, 3226 Del Prado Blvd. S., Cape Coral

LaBelle, 91 S. Lee Street, LaBelle

Bonita Springs, 11601 Bonita Beach Road SE.

Palm Beach, 4162 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

Clewiston Goodwill, 957 W Sugarland Hwy

Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S., Cape Coral

All City of Cape Coral Parks & Recreation locations are closed due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

