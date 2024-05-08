'ACCIDENTAL': Cape Coral business and church fire ruled 'accidental' for now

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The cause of a fire that destroyed a local church and business is currently deemed "accidental," but an investigation continues into just what started the blaze.

That information provided to FOX 4's Kaitlin Knapp by a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Financial Services, which is in charge of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Cape Coral Fire Department confirmed that a fire at A Plus Roofing on Monday, April 29, was a two-alarm fire that required extensive resources to fight. The fire was particularly dangerous due to the combustible material inside the building, including tar, and required aggressive fire-fighting tactics and a lot of water, officials tell FOX 4.

According to the spokesperson, the fire investigation is open and ongoing; therefore, a preliminary investigation revealing an accidental cause could change as officials continue to look into that day's events.

