Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'ACCIDENTAL': Cape Coral business and church fire ruled 'accidental' for now

The cause of a fire that destroyed a local church and business is currently deemed "accidental," but an investigation continues into just what started the blaze.
Cape FIre.jpeg
FOX 4
Cape FIre.jpeg
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:27:38-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The cause of a fire that destroyed a local church and business is currently deemed "accidental," but an investigation continues into just what started the blaze.

That information provided to FOX 4's Kaitlin Knapp by a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Financial Services, which is in charge of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Cape Coral Fire Department confirmed that a fire at A Plus Roofing on Monday, April 29, was a two-alarm fire that required extensive resources to fight. The fire was particularly dangerous due to the combustible material inside the building, including tar, and required aggressive fire-fighting tactics and a lot of water, officials tell FOX 4.

According to the spokesperson, the fire investigation is open and ongoing; therefore, a preliminary investigation revealing an accidental cause could change as officials continue to look into that day's events.

This a story FOX 4 continues to monitor for you.

You can find previous reporting here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Your Local News & Weather. Anytime, Anywhere. Download the Fox 4 News Mobile App for FREE!