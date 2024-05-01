Fire at Cape Coral roofing company under investigation

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — This is the scene one day after a fire started at A Plus Roofing in Cape Coral.

“The difficult part upfront was just the amount of fire load that was actively burning at the time," Battalion Chief, Anthony Demos said.

You could see and smell the black smoke for miles around Cape Coral, Monday night.

He was the first fire fighter on the scene, and even before he got here, he saw the smoke and knew he needed back up.

MTS Construction was based in this building, until it filed for bankruptcy in February 2024. A Plus Roofing moved in sometime after that.

Demos says Florida State Fire is in charge of investigating the scene.

“Right now, they're just beginning the investigation right now as far as cause and origin and that that's up to them," Demos said.

We did speak with a woman who was inside when the fire broke out. She said she didn’t know how it started but she described it as a terrible moment.