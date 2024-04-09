Some saw the solar eclipse with glasses. Others used a Fruit Loops cereal box!

NAPLES, Fla. — Before heading to Ohio, Michelle and Bob Minzey shared their total solar eclipse preparations with Fox 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp. And on Monday, April 8, they got an incredible view, along with millions of other people around the world.

The Minzeys went to White Birch Barn in Medina, Ohio to see the eclipse, traveling all the way up from Naples for their "solar eclipse to-do list." The couple saw the eclipse with their niece and nephew, and it was one to remember.

"It felt really good and this was their first time and they said, 'oh my gosh, I understand why you guys are doing this eclipse and everything,'" Michelle told Knapp a few hours after the eclipse. "They were glad they experienced it with us, so we were glad we experienced it with them."

The Minzeys used the essentials: solar eclipse glasses and a phone filter. Other people closer to home decided to go in a different direction.

"This is what NASA decided to do — we're doing the design," Eduardo said jokingly about his pinhole projector made out of a Fruit Loops cereal box.

In Ft Myers, the eclipse was a partial one. At its peek just before 3:00pm Monday, about 52% of the sun was covered by the moon. It was still enough to make it a "little" less sunny, almost as if a cloud was passing over the sun.

The next time we will get a chance to see a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse is August 2045.