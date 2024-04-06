How to view Monday's Partial Solar Eclipse over SWFL

Though hundreds of miles from the path of totality, Southwest Florida will enjoy a Partial Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8. And, with minimal cloud cover, visibility should be ideal!

Times will vary depending on your exact latitude and longitude. In Cape Coral for example, we will see a partial eclipse for 2 hours 29 minutes starting at 1:43pm. 52.7% of the sun will be obscured by the moon at the peak at 2:59pm. In other words, a little more than half of the sun will be covered by the moon's shadow.

For details on the timing of the partial solar eclipse for your exact location, click here for NASA's Where & When page.

Below is a picture of what a 52% Partial Eclipse looks like with protective eye wear.

But without eclipse-friendly glasses, you won't be able to see the Partial Eclipse with the naked eye. Experts advise using safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times, as looking directly at the sun can cause damage.

If you want to see the Total Solar Eclipse, NASA will be streaming the event live HERE.