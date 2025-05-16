NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council voted unanimously Friday to appeal a federal judge's ruling that allows Naples Pride to host an all-ages drag show at Cambier Park next month at Pridefest.

The decision came during a special session where council members met behind closed doors before announcing their plans to continue the legal fight against Naples Pride.

WATCH AS PEOPLE REACT TO COUNCIL'S DECISION OUTSIDE FRIDAY'S SPECIAL SESSION:

Naples city council says it will fight federal ruling permitting outdoor drag show

“Yes, council, thank you — it passes unanimously,” Mayor Teresa Heitmann announced following the vote, addressing a packed chamber of citizens who had gathered to share public comments.

The controversial debate over public drag performances in the city boiled over in April when Naples Pride sued the city. In the lawsuit, the organization said the $30,000 security fee estimate and restrictions on their planned outdoor event were both unconstitutional and discriminatory.

On May 12, District Judge John Steele ordered a partial preliminary injunction in Naples Pride’s ongoing lawsuit against the city, allowing drag performances to take place outdoors at Pridefest.

People in the city remain divided over public drag performances. At its core, the fight comes down to what some consider a matter of free expression versus what others consider appropriate for the community in public spaces.

"Drag has been protected as a form of expression now for a very long time now and it has a wide range of performances that it can give. Ranging from child friendly - to more adult," said Lauren Candito.

Candito was just one of several LGBTQ+ advocates at Friday's meeting. Most people showed up to speak out against the drag performances.

"There's no reason to dance in front of children. They are weaponizing the First Amendment to be able to be sickos in front of children, that's what's happening here," said Johnny Fratto, who lives in Naples.

"If you are an adult and you want to have a drag show that is maybe unfortunate but that is your business. It is not appropriate for children to be around," added Pam Cunningham, who serves on the board of Collier County Republican Executive Committee.

A federal judge ultimately ruled in favor of the event going forward as planned through an injunction, though the city's decision to appeal could bring it before another judge. A ruling on the appeal may or may not happen before Pridefest next month. Until then, the current ruling remains in place.

In a recent post on Facebook, Naples Pride said it intends to host a family friendly and inclusive event at Cambier Park on June 7.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.