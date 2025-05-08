Naples Pride sues City over drag restrictions as residents speak out

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Pride is pushing back against the city’s decision to restrict drag performances at this year’s Pride Fest. The organization filed a lawsuitclaiming the city is violating its First Amendment rights by requiring all drag acts to be held indoors and limited to those 18 and older.

The debate continued at a packed Naples City Council meeting Wednesday morning, where dozens of residents showed up for public comment.

John Stran was among the speakers opposing outdoor drag.

“They are not actually talking about pride… we are talking about whether or not we are going to allow the sexual grooming of children in public parks,” he said.

Despite the city ultimately approving the Pride Fest permit, the council voted to require any drag performances to be indoors, instead of on Cambier Park’s outdoor stage.

Naples Pride’s in-house attorney and board member Callhan Soldavini said this is discriminatory.

“This is a First Amendment case, and we're just asking that the First Amendment apply to everybody, not just the loudest or the religious or the conservative,” she said.

Soldavini also argued that drag is a form of art and expression that can help children be more open-minded and empathic.

“Drag can be tailored for all ages, including children, just like not every movie is rated R,” she explained.

Naples Police conducted an investigation into PrideFest in 2022 and reportedly found no evidence of lewdness or sexual content. Still, some residents remain unconvinced.

Jerry Conte was another who showed up to share his perspective at City Council's public comment.

“If you guys really believe in God, there's no way in hell you'd actually have this go through," he said.

Now, the future of drag at Pride Fest rests with federal Judge John E. Steele, who is expected to rule on an injunction this week. If granted, the city would be blocked from enforcing the indoor-only restriction.