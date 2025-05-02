FACE TO FACE: Protesters rally outside First Amendment hearing for Naples Pride

FORT MYERS, Fla — Protesters confronted each other and shouted in each others faces Friday morning in downtown Fort Myers, just before a hearing in federal court over a lawsuit that Naples Pride filed against the city of Naples.

Fox 4 Protesters rally before a federal court hearing about the lawsuit Naples Pride filed against the city of Naples

Naples Pride said it would ask a federal judge to make a decision today on whether it's lawsuit can continue. Either way, the organization says it's Pridefest will happen on June 7th.

About 40 people, including counter-protesters, were there.

The lawsuit alleges unconstitutional restrictions on the annual Pridefest celebration, including requirements that drag performances be held indoors, be barred to minors, and subject to security fees that have increased by more than 2,700% since 2017.

The nonprofit organization filed the complaint on April 10 in federal court, claiming the city's restrictions violate their First Amendment rights and unfairly target LGBTQ+ expression.

Naples Pride, which provides counseling, support groups, housing assistance, legal assistance, and healthcare services to the LGBTQ+ community, says depends on the annual Pridefest for approximately 25% of its operating budget.

For the upcoming June 7 event, the city imposed three major restrictions: requiring drag performances be held indoors at the Norris Center, prohibiting anyone under 18 from attending those performances even with parental supervision, and imposing a $30,697.50 security fee for the indoor event option.

The lawsuit claims there was a dramatic escalation in security fees over the years, from $1,125 in 2017 to the current $30,697.50 figure – an increase the organization calls "grossly disproportionate" compared to other city events.

According to the complaint, a car show that closes multiple streets paid $16,276.25 in 2024, while the Fifth Avenue Tree Lighting and Christmas Walk – which attracts 10,000-15,000 people, requires major street closures, and runs for two days – paid $18,000.

The lawsuit presents two main claims: that the restrictions specifically violate Naples Pride's First Amendment rights by burdening their protected speech, and that Naples' entire permitting system is unconstitutional because it grants city officials "unfettered discretion" without "narrowly drawn, reasonable and definite standards."

