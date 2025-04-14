NAPLES, Fla. — A yearly tradition at Cambier Park is now at the center of a legal dispute. Naples Pride has filed a lawsuit against the City of Naples after city council denied their permit to hold an outdoor drag show at this year’s Pride event.

Watch as Fox 4's Anvar Ruziev sits down with Pride Event organizers to get into the details of the lawsuit:

Drag Show Denied: Naples Pride fights back with First Amendment lawsuit

Since 2017, Naples Pride has hosted its festival in Cambier Park, including drag performances that organizers say are central to their celebration. For the past two years, those performances were moved indoors.

This year, organizers requested to return to the outdoor stage, but the city voted to allow the drag show only if it remained indoors and restricted to adults. Naples Pride organizers say this decision violates their First Amendment rights.

“Whether you support drag or don't, if you support democracy, if you support our constitution and the right to free speech under the First Amendment, this case should be concerning to everybody,” said Callhan Solodavini, in-house counsel for Naples Pride.

The lawsuit also challenges a $44,000 security fee the city is requiring for this year’s event.

According to organizers, that fee is nearly three times higher than last year and more than what other events of similar or larger size are charged. They argue the increased cost could limit funding for their programs and services.

“We wanna pay what every other event pays,” Solodavini said. “But we can't be asked to go above and beyond that and take away from the center that provides lifesaving resources, mental health resources, healthcare screening, homeless prevention.”

The city council voted 5-2 against allowing the drag show to take place outdoors. During the meeting, several council members explained their vote.

"I can tell you drag show in Cambier Park is not small town feel and charm. For that reason I cannot support this and if it comes back, I'm not gonna support it at all," said Councilmember Bill Kramer.

"It is brinkmanship, if all of a sudden, these organizers come and start negotiating to 'Oh you know we can't get it outside, let's go ahead and put it inside.' And we went through all of this, that is not ok," added Councilmember Terry Hutchison.

Fox 4 Protester at Naples Pride 2023

I reached out to the City of Naples for a response. A city spokesperson said:

Pride organizers say they are still planning their event for June and hope to find a solution through the legal process.